(WFRV)- Octoberfest is kicking off in Appleton in just a few weeks.

Walk down College Avenue, grab a Stein, and fill your glass while you celebrate this wonderful tradition. Wristbands for this event are only $3.

The event will begin with the traditional Spaten beer toast at the Houdini Plaza stage at 9 a.m. on Saturday, September 30th. The ceremonial toast is a tribute to the annual ritual of Spaten keg beer tapping at Oktoberfest in Munich, Germany.

License to Cruise will take place on Friday, September 29th, from 3:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Enjoy more than 400 classic cars as you walk down College Avenue.

For more information about Octoberfest, head to octoberfestonline.org. For more information about License to Cruise, head to foxcitieschamber.com.