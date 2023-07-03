(WFRV)- The Joker: A Story About A Guy, A Gal & A Gasser! The title may seem like it gives the plot away, but after just a few pages you will see that everything is going to take a turn.

Strap in your seatbelts and get ready for an exciting ride of passion and lust. Decisions have to be made, but there’s no time to think.

This exciting tale is suitable for ages teens and up (under 13 please use parental discretion).

The Author, Dave Bosquez, will be at the Iola Car Show for a book signing. The Iola Car Show runs July 6th through the 8th. Can’t get the book before the show? No problem, his stand will have books available for purchase at the show.

For more information head to gregsspeedshop.com, iolaoldcarshow.com, or Amazon.