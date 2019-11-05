Days of Indulgence at The Natural Boutique in Neenah

(WFRV) – From chocolates, and candles, to compression socks The Natural Boutique is the place to treat yourself this season, or maybe get some holiday shopping finished.

The Natural Boutique is having Days of Indulgence, starting with an open house Wednesday night through November 9th.

Then awaken your skin this winter with Colorscience on November 13th. Tea, wine, and light hors d’oeuvres will be serves as Colorscience professionals offer one-on-one consultations and demos.

You can find The Natural Boutique at 125 West Wisconsin Avenue in Neenah. Reach them by phone at 920-725-1380, online at thenaturalboutique.com and on Facebook.