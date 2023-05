DE PERE (WFRV)- Go on a culinary exploration of De Pere on the Foodie Walk. Enjoy food items paired with select beverage pairings from downtown bars and restaurants.

Only 300 tickets will be sold, so you’ll want to make sure to get yours early.

The event is May 20th from 1:00 – 5:00 pm. Find more information and a link to tickets at https://definitelydepere.org/events2/foodie-walk/