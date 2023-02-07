(WFRV) – They have the busiest kitchen in town and the New Community Shelter needs your help to support the meals they provide to those in need.

Tom Franken, President of the De Pere Rotary Club stopped by Local 5 Live with how you can help by picking up some soup to support the annual ‘Souper Bowl’.

Chicago Street Pub is located at 875 Heritage Road in De Pere.

For more, head to newcommunityshelter.org.

Monday Feb. 6th – Sunday Feb. 12th, 2023

2023 Participating Businesses:

-Sidekicks Bar & Grill

-Bay Motel & Family Restaurant

-Not By Bread Alone

-The Pancake Place

-Hey, Soup Sister

-Festival Foods (Green Bay, De Pere & Suamico locations)

-Nicolet Restaurant

-Hilly Haven Golf Course

-Rustique Pizzeria & Lounge

-Souper Day

-Oak Street Café

-The Abbey

-Stadium View

-The Depot

-Alpha Delights

-The Booyah Shed

-De Pere Rotary Club Booyah Sale (purchase at Chicago Street Pub)