(WFRV) – The smell of fall is in the air… or maybe it’s BBQ.

Dick Jepson and Jon Jarosh visited Local 5 Live with details on the upcoming Death’s Door BBQ event including the history of this popular event.

We also get details on Destination Door County’s Lighthouse Restoration Project and the upcoming Fall Lighthouse Festival.

The public portion of the Death’s Door BBQ event is Saturday, August 27 at the Washington Island airport. Admission is free.

Details can be found at deathsdoorbbq.com.