Denmark High School Music Theatre Presents: ‘Godspell’

(WFRV) – Denmark High School features young musicians that are continuing their passion during the pandemic.

Their performance of ‘Godspell’ is proof the performance hasn’t suffered during this difficult time for the Theatre world.

The digital streaming of ‘Godspell’ runs:

Friday, March 12 at 7 pm

Saturday, March 13 at 7 pm

Sunday, March 14 at 2 pm

$12/streaming device

Choose which dates and times works best for you. You also have the option to buy multiple devices if you prefer.

Once you have purchased your digital streaming ticket you will receive a link in your email that you will use to view the production at the date and time that you purchased for. You MUST view the musical on ShowTix4U at that specific date and time that you purchased your ticket for. There is no pausing, rewinds, replays, starting over.

For tickets and general information, head to showtix4u.com.