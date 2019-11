(WFRV) – “Mamma Mia!” is a great musical to see whenever you can, and Denmark High School is giving you the chance to see it this month.

“Mamma Mia!” is running the following times:

Friday, November 8 @ 7:30 pm

Saturday, November 9 @ 7:30 pm

Sunday, November 10 @ 2 pm

Tickets are available at denmarkmusictheatre.ticketleap.com.