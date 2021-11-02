Denmark High School Presents: Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella

(WFRV) – The classic tale of Cinderella comes alive on stage thanks to Denmark High School. Some of the cast visited Local 5 Live with a special performance preview of their production.

Come join us in the magical world of Cinderella and enjoy a night full of fun, laughter, and music! Bring the whole family! There is love in the air, and also some treachery afoot…join Ella and Prince Topher as they try to navigate their crazy lives!

*DISCLAIMER* Due to Denmark Football playoffs, it is possible the shows for Friday, November 5th and Friday, November 12th might have to be rescheduled. In the event this happens, we will inform patrons in as timely a fashion as possible. Here would be the rescheduled dates: Friday, Nov. 5th @ 7PM –> Thursday, Nov. 11th @ 7PM; Friday, Nov. 12th @ 7PM –> Saturday, Nov. 13th @ 2PM. All tickets will still be valid for the new dates and no new purchases would need to be made. Thank you so much for your support of the Denmark School District! *PLEASE BE AWARE THERE ARE FLASHING STROBE LIGHTS AND FOG USED DURING THIS SHOW*

For details, click here.

