(WFRV) –There’s a new production on stage at Denmark High School of a classic musical.

Some of the cast visited Local 5 Live with a preview of their production of ‘Newsies’.

For tickets click HERE

Details from the Facebook Denmark High School Theatre page:

We follow a group of Newspaper Boys who take on the owner of the Newspaper they work for fighting for fair wages and better working conditions.

Denmark High School Performing Arts Center

450 N. Wall Street

Denmark, WI

54208

Get directions



9208634273

https://www.denmark.k12.wi.us/

jordanl@denmark.k12.wi.us