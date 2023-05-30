(WFRV)- Who doesn’t love a drive to Door County? Along the way, you may see shipping containers that look like a building. That’s because it is.

DENN was built from old shipping containers & reclaimed materials. They stayed with this mindset through everything they do. They have hand-crafted items that are for sale and ready to be used, but they also sell antiques that make cool Knickknacks.

So many wonderful things can be found at DENN. You can visit them at 2050 County Road DK in Sturgeon Bay.

For more information head to dennshop.com.