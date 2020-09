(WFRV) – It’s the only store in Door County made from shipping containers.

Denn is now open and Local 5 Live welcomes them to the neighborhood. One of the owners, Milissa stopped by with a sampling of what you’ll find in the store.

Visit Denn at 2050 County Road DK in Sturgeon Bay. Scope out the treasures at dennshop.com and connect with them on Facebook for store hours and updates.