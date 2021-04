(WFRV) – Dentists all around the country are reporting an increase in dental trauma since COVID-19 started. That can mean cracked or chipped teeth or teeth grinding issues.

Dr. Sam Schmidt from Dental Associates visited with Local 5 Live with what you can do to protect your oral health and how to deal with dental anxiety.

Dental Associates has several locations, two in Appleton, two in Green Bay, you can also find them in Greenville and Fond du Lac.

Get started at dentalassociates.com.