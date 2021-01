(WFRV) – They’re sometimes called long-haulers, they people who months after contracting COVID-19, continue to feel effects from the disease.

Now, Prevea Health has launched a Covid Recovery Clinic and Vice President and Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Laura Nelson spoke with Local 5 Live with details.

Prevea patients can call their primary care provider to get started. Otherwise call 920-272-3540 in Green Bay on the Lakeshore, 920-846-8187 in Oconto Falls, or head to prevea.com.