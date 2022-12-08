(WFRV) – The Fox Cities Chamber is shining a spotlight on just one of the many successful family-based companies that make the Valley their home.

Chamber President Becky Bartoszek visited Local 5 Live along with Dylan Milis, owner of Milis Flatwork in Kaukauna with a closer look at Milis Flatwork plus details on the upcoming Celebrate Fox Cities Annual Dinner.

Details from foxcitieschamber.com:

2023 Celebrate Fox Cities Annual Dinner

The Fox Cities Chamber of Commerce’s annual dinner is an awards gala that recognizes individual lifetime achievements. Enjoy a wonderful dinner, auction, entertainment, and celebrate our winners! It will be an evening to remember, recognize, and connect with the Fox Cities business community. The following awards will be given at Celebrate:



recognizes a retired individual who has demonstrated personal and business success and is a role model for future generations. The Gus A. Zuehlke Distinguished Service Award is designed to honor an individual who has made outstanding contributions through leadership in the business community and service during their years as a Chamber member. ​2023 winner: Dennis Jochman

Please arrive early to allow enough time to register for the auction, or you can register for the auction prior to your arrival. We will be posting a link once it is live.



​ATTIRE: Black tie is admired, but not required, for this event.



Dueling Pianos will be the entertainment for the evening. Their request-based interactive, hilarious, sing-along/clap-along, request-driven show covers practically every music genre! NEW Dueling Pianos will have you on the edge of your seats, clapping, singing, laughing, and having the time of your lives.



Date and Time

Thursday Jan 26, 2023

5:00 PM – 10:00 PM CST

Tentative Agenda

5:00 p.m. – Auction Registration & Networking

6:30 p.m. – Dinner

7:00 p.m. – Professional Awards Presentation: Gus A. Zuehlke Distinguished Service Award & Joyce Bytof Exceptional Mentor Award

7:15 p.m. – Live Auction

7:45 p.m. – Professional Awards Presentation: ATHENA Leadership Award & Fox Cities Business Leader Hall of Fame

8:00 p.m. – Silent Auction Closes

8:00 p.m. – NEW Dueling Pianos

10:00 p.m. – Evening ends

Location

Hilton Appleton Paper Valley

Grand Ballroom

333 West College Ave. Appleton WISCONSIN 54911

Fees/Admission

Member ticket: $150

Non-member ticket: $175

Member table of 8: $1200

Non-member table of 8: $1400



Return/Refund Policy: Since the Chamber is responsible for payment to the venue for the reservation, cancellations made before January 19th will be given a full refund. Any cancellations made on or after January 19th will not be refunded.