Diagnosing and treating ear infections with Prevea Health

(WFRV) – We are in “ear infection season” according to Dr. Michael Oldenburg, Ear, Nose, and Throat Specialist from Prevea Health. He explains that cold and flu season can lead to a buildup of fluid in certain kids.

To determine if your child has an ear infection, watch for:

Pulling or tugging at the ear

Crying more than usual

Fever

Not responding to sounds

Trouble sleeping

Drainage from the ear

There is not a one size fits all solution, sometimes antibiotics are needed, and in some cases, a child may be referred for ear tubes.

Dr. Oldenburg explains who that procedure is best for and how it works.

