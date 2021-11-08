Diagnosing and treating ear infections with Prevea Health

(WFRV) – We are in “ear infection season” according to Dr. Michael Oldenburg, Ear, Nose, and Throat Specialist from Prevea Health. He explains that cold and flu season can lead to a buildup of fluid in certain kids.
To determine if your child has an ear infection, watch for:
Pulling or tugging at the ear
Crying more than usual
Fever
Not responding to sounds
Trouble sleeping
Drainage from the ear
There is not a one size fits all solution, sometimes antibiotics are needed, and in some cases, a child may be referred for ear tubes.
Dr. Oldenburg explains who that procedure is best for and how it works.
