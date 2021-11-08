Diagnosing and treating ear infections with Prevea Health

Local 5 Live

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) – We are in “ear infection season” according to Dr. Michael Oldenburg, Ear, Nose, and Throat Specialist from Prevea Health. He explains that cold and flu season can lead to a buildup of fluid in certain kids.

To determine if your child has an ear infection, watch for:

Pulling or tugging at the ear
Crying more than usual
Fever
Not responding to sounds
Trouble sleeping
Drainage from the ear

There is not a one size fits all solution, sometimes antibiotics are needed, and in some cases, a child may be referred for ear tubes.

Dr. Oldenburg explains who that procedure is best for and how it works.

To make an appointment visit prevea.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Appleton North volleyball runner-up

Luxemburg-Casco captures third straight volleyball title

HIGHLIGHTS: Appleton North vs Kimberly

Appleton North Head Coach Rob Salm discusses win over Kimberly

Green Bay Nation pick em 11/3/21

Green Bay Nation 11/3/21 Lets Get Social