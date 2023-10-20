(WFRV) – Bluegrass band Dig Deep joined the show to play a few songs and talk about how the band from Stevens Point developed their sound and style.

We have to state what is possibly our favorite review of a band, “These guys are like the bluegrass equivalent of the dogs playing poker painting. It’s casual but still professional and friendly but also very metal.”

The band describes one of its shows as being “like bluegrass music played by dudes who used to be in punk and metal bands.”

Dig Deep is playing a show at 11 p.m. on Friday, October 20 at Frets in Green Bay.