Digital Dena: Join the Wisconsin Historical Society’s COVID-19 Journaling project

(WFRV) – Producer Dena reported on a project from the Wisconsin Historical Society where they’re mission is to collect, preserve, and share stories of what life is like for citizens going through the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Historical Society has done projects like this in the past from the Civil War, the 1918 Flu Epidemic, and the Civil Rights movement.

Now they are asking Wisconsin residents to add their voice to history as it happens. People have the option of submitting through video, voice memos, or written journal entries. The Historical Society gives the option of a 30-, 60-, or 90-day journal.

It then all goes back to the Wisconsin Historical Society where they will document and log everything to be stored for future generations.

Read Dena’s full story and see how to join in the project on our Digital Exclusives page.