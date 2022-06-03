(WFRV) – It’s prehistoric fun, 65 million years in the making.

Amelia Compton Wolff from Greenlake Town Square visited Local 5 Live along with Joseph Frederickson from Weis Earth Science Museum with all the fun you expect from Dino Daze including arts/crafts, educational presenters, and photo opportunities.

Details from greenlaketownsquare.org:

Dino Daze is roaring back!

Get ready to ROAR at a mammoth-sized day of family fun, learning and creating at Dino Daze on Saturday, June 11! The “dino-rific” event will feature dinosaur-themed games, arts and crafts, educational presenters, a virtual bone dig, unique photo opportunities, and an exhibit featuring real dinosaur bones from The Weis Earth Science Museum in Oshkosh.

Dino Daze will be held on Saturday, June 11 at Town Square Community Center located at 492 Hill Street in Green Lake. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“Our inaugural Dino Daze event last year drew over 600 visitors from throughout the state and beyond. We are anticipating an even bigger turnout for our second year,” said Executive Director Fran Hill. “This year’s Dino Daze will feature even more engaging and exciting activities for kids of all ages.”

Dino Daze, sponsored by the Hiltabrand Family and Aither State Farm Agency, will offer several new features this year. Visitors can become a T-Rex at an interactive projection in Studio B. Children can make their own dinosaur to take home at the Jurassic Creation Station. Sign up to participate in a giant turkey leg-eating contest to be inducted into the Loyal Order of Water Buffalos and get crowned Grand Poobah.

Other activities include cave rock painting with The Boys and Girls Club of the Tri-County Area, a prehistoric egg hunt and face painting. Hot dogs, chips and beverages will be available for purchase at the Dino Diner.

In addition, Children’s Wisconsin will be offering free car seat checks and bicycle helmets while supplies last. Call 715-896-8437 to reserve a car seat check slot. Slots are limited!

Tickets are available here and can be purchased the day of the event. Admission is $5 per person. Families of up to 5 are $20. Children two and under are free.