(WFRV)- Jurassic World’s unmistakable score, combined with projection and practical scenery, transforms the Resch Center into the dense jungles of Isla Nublar for Jurassic World Live.

With unrivaled arena production quality, Jurassic World comes to life against a backdrop of captivating scenery where dinosaurs from the iconic franchise, including fan-favorite Velociraptor Blue and a Tyrannosaurus rex more than 40 feet in length, take center stage.

Jurassic World Live runs through tomorrow(10/28).

October 27th-Friday

3 p.m.- Doors open at 2 p.m.

7 p.m.- Doors open at 3 p.m.

October 28th-Saturday

10:30 a.m. Doors open at 9:30 a.m.

2:30 p.m. Doors open at 1:30 p.m.

6:30 p.m. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

For tickets, head to reschcomplex.com.