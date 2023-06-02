(WFRV)- Are you looking for some beautiful buildings to look at? we have the trail for you.

The Frank Lloyd Wright Trail was established in 2017 to honor Frank Lloyd Wright, America’s most famous architect, in his home state of Wisconsin. Along the 200-mile trail are nine sites chosen to provide architectural enthusiasts and casual visitors with a rich exposure to Wright’s genius.

The scenic trail traverses through nine counties in southern Wisconsin, offering dining, hiking, arts, and cultural opportunities. Each site is unique and provides different experiences for visitors.

For more information head to franklloydwrighttrail.org.