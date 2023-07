(WFRV)- Normally, we think of biathlon as a winter sport. At Discover Calumet County, you can try it this August.

Discover Calumet County is full of live music, food, drinks, and fun. This event will have a kids’ zone where children will learn and play. You can also meet the Calumet County Sheriff’s Office K-9.

This event will be at Round Lake Farms on Tuesday, August 8th from 4:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. There is parking available, but it is limited.

For more information head to foxcitieschamber.com.