(WFRV)- Go off-road for a good cause in Door County.

Jeep Jam is a Jeep gathering with a cause. Join fellow Jeep owners for a fun-filled day, including lunch, a beautiful ride along the Door peninsula, music, and games. The games will be back at The Thirsty Cow Taphouse, with all money raised going to DOOR CANcer.

If you don’t have a Jeep, you can still help raise money by participating in the silent auction and duck raffle.

This event happens on October 1st at the Thirsty Cow Taphouse in Baileys Harbor.

For more information, head to givebutter.com/c/DoorCountyJeepJam.