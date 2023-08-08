(WFRV)- Calumet County is full of great activities, businesses, and more.

Discover Calumet County is an event happening today that allows you to see what Calumet County has to offer. Enjoy a scavenger hunt, food, drinks, K demonstrations, and more.

There is limited parking available at Round Lake Farms, 1111 Round Lake Road, with additional parking at Trinity Lutheran Church, 601 East National Avenue, with a shuttle bus running to and from the event.

For more information head to foxcitieschamber.com/discover-calumet-county.