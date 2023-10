(WFRV)- The Sturgeon Bay Art Crawl has been a tradition in Door County since 2007.

In these segments, Jordan explores the great artwork available at the Art Crawl and talks to the artists.

The Sturgeon Bay Art Crawl is this weekend, October 21st and 22nd, with a kick-off party on Friday.

For more information, head to sturgeonbayartcrawl.com or check them out on Facebook.