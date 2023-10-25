(WFRV)- Repurposing is still a hot decorating trend, and when you buy a piece at RePurpose for a Reason, you are helping a local organization.

RePurpose for a Reason features a silent auction including hand-crafted and DIY projects made locally, raffles, and is a fun way to support Greater Green Bay Habitat for Humanity’s Homeownership Program.

RePurpose for a Reason is on Thursday, November 9th, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 at Greater Green Bay Habitat for Humanity Restore at 1967 Allouez Avenue.

For more information, head to greenbayhabitat.org.