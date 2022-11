(WFRV) – The Sturgeon Bay Art Crawl is growing and will feature the works of more than 25 artists this year.

The event is a chance to not only see the art but meet the artists.

Mark your calendar for November 18-20, 2022. The crawl runs from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm each day.

To see a map and learn more visit: https://sturgeonbayartcrawl.com/