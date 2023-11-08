(WFRV)- Explore the community of Seymour when you Shop The Block.

In this segment, Tashia Leisgang and Madilyn Heinke discuss how this event got started and the diversity of vendors in this event.

Shop The Block is this Saturday(11/11) from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Stops During The Event:

Kailhofer’s Greenhouse & Floral*

Mel’s Coffeehouse & Cafe*

Rustic Cuts & Co*

Petticoat Junction

Van Eperen Auction

Fire Fitness Camp*

Hustle Inn*

Tia’s Devine Design*

Service Motors

Joe’s Power Center

One Choice Wireless

Seymour Chiropractic*

One June Day*

Favoryt Brands

JSA Coffee Roasters

Tessy’s Krafty Kreations

Sissy’s Treats & Treasures

Dairy Queen

Community 2000

Jackson Point Bar & Grill

Circle G Saloon

J&C Liquidation LLC

Cell Plus US Cellular

McCormick’s Tack & Antique Barn

*Denotes additional vendors inside.

For more information, search Shop The Block on Facebook.