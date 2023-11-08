(WFRV)- Explore the community of Seymour when you Shop The Block.
In this segment, Tashia Leisgang and Madilyn Heinke discuss how this event got started and the diversity of vendors in this event.
Shop The Block is this Saturday(11/11) from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Stops During The Event:
Kailhofer’s Greenhouse & Floral*
Mel’s Coffeehouse & Cafe*
Rustic Cuts & Co*
Petticoat Junction
Van Eperen Auction
Fire Fitness Camp*
Hustle Inn*
Tia’s Devine Design*
Service Motors
Joe’s Power Center
One Choice Wireless
Seymour Chiropractic*
One June Day*
Favoryt Brands
JSA Coffee Roasters
Tessy’s Krafty Kreations
Sissy’s Treats & Treasures
Dairy Queen
Community 2000
Jackson Point Bar & Grill
Circle G Saloon
J&C Liquidation LLC
Cell Plus US Cellular
McCormick’s Tack & Antique Barn
*Denotes additional vendors inside.
For more information, search Shop The Block on Facebook.