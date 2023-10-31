(WFRV)- The Neville Public Museum has thousands of artifacts in our collection. Most of them are regular items you would expect people to use in their everyday lives. Others, however, have a more disturbing past.

Morbid Curiosities tells the stories of the people who made and used them, and demonstrate societal and moral changes.

The Neville Public Museum is also offering another event, Nightmares at the Neville. Nightmares at the Neville showcases three classic 1960s horror films with discussions led by UWGB professor Zack Kruse, who is a scholar of comics, film, and American literature.

The Morbid Curiosities exhibit will be on display through November 5th.

For more information, head to nevillepublicmuseum.org.