(WFRV)- Are you looking to improve your sports performance, decrease joint pain, or just want a great stretch? Stretch Lab in Appleton can help make that a reality.

Assisted stretching will improve your range of motion and flexibility and reduce pain and tension. So you can move better. Stretching benefits both your physical well-being and your mental health, as it allows the blood and oxygen to flow better, improving mental clarity.

Stretch Lab is located at 3950 North Richmond Street in Appleton.

For more information, head to stretchlab.com.