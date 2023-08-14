(WFRV)- The Greater Green Bay Chamber has joined forces with Proof, a company dedicated to helping food and beverage entrepreneurs build stronger, more scalable, and sustainable businesses.

This partnership has brought great food companies to Green Bay. One company they have is Colombian Flavor.

This amazing restaurant will send you to South America, with the great taste of Colombian Cuisine. Enjoy coffee oatmeal, tacos, and more.

The Cannery is located at 320 North Broadway in Green Bay.

For more information head to thecannerygb.com.