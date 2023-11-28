(WFRV)- The Twelve Days of Christmas is a popular song this time of year. It has seven swans a swimming, three French hens, and two ostrich eggs? Discover how some lines were lost in translation and what the lines are supposed to be at Hearthstone Historical House Museum in Appleton.

Each room is overflowing with Christmas decorations that bring to life this classic song. This includes decorated trees, wreaths in every window, tables set with the finest holiday china and silver, Victorian toys, and a different verse of the song hidden in every room.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for children with children under five getting in for free.

Hearthstone Historical House Museum is located at 625 West Prospect Avenue in Appleton.

For more information, head to hearthstonemuseum.org.