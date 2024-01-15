(WFRV)- Sanctuary Aquatics in Oshkosh allows you to witness fascinating starfish and graceful shrimp without going to the beach.

Sanctuary Aquatics invites you to journey to the tropics without leaving the freezing cold temperatures of Oshkosh. Step into their mesmerizing tropical fish exhibit, where vibrant colors and exotic species transport you to the warm, sun-kissed waters of faraway destinations.

Schedule a tour for more family fun. Whether you are a marine enthusiast or a curious newcomer, there is always something new to learn at Sanctuary Aquatics.

Sanctuary Aquatics is located at 2923 Jackson Street in Oshkosh.

For more information, head to sanctuary-aquatics.com.