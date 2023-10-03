(WFRV)- With one year of success complete, Creative Simplicity looks to continue the trend.

From baby clothes to gnome decor, they have unique items that are great for any household. Create something truly you this season with a design class with Creative Simplicity.

Celebrate one year of smiling faces today through Thursday at Creative Simplicity. You can pick your discount at the register.

Creative Simplicity is located at 127 East Main Street in Little Chute.

For more information, head to creativesimplicity.shop or head to their Facebook Page.