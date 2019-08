(WFRV) – Fibroids can have be painful and have devastating consequences.

Local expert, Dr. Rami Kaldas from The Kaldas Center stopped in to talk about what fibroids are, the symptoms, and treatment options.

No referral is needed to get into The Kaldas Center, just give them a call at 920-252-7015 or find them online at kaldascenter.com.