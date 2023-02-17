(WFRV) – Grab your Mickey ears and get ready for a party!

Local 5 Live gives viewers a sneak peek at this weekend’s hit show Disney on Ice: Let’s Celebrate!

Details from reschcomplex.com:

Grab your Mickey ears and get ready for the ultimate party when Disney On Ice presents Let’s Celebrate skates into your hometown with more than 50 unforgettable Disney characters. Hosted by Mickey and Minnie, go on an adventure through 14 of the greatest Disney stories ever told. Sing along with Olaf as he dreams of summer and dance with Aladdin as he stays “one jump ahead” in Agrabah. Share Forky’s wonder as he learns what it means to be a toy and forget your worries with Timon and Pumbaa. Dream big with the courageous Disney Princesses and much more as you create new memories with your whole family at Disney On Ice presents Let’s Celebrate.

*Note: Costumes not permitted for guests 14 years & older.

All guests age 2 and older are required to have a ticket. Please monitor the venue website for venue policies, including health and safety protocols, which are subject to change. All tickets are subject to change.

VENUE RESCH CENTER, GREEN BAY, WI

TICKET PRICES Tickets start at $23

Please monitor this website for venue policies, including health and safety protocols, which are subject to change.