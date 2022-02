(WFRV) – ‘Into the Magic’ skates into Green Bay this week.

Local 5 Live spoke with some stars from this Disney on Ice show the entire family will love.

Disney on Ice ‘Into the Magic’ runs February 24 – 27 at the Resch Center in Green Bay.

For details and ticket information, head to reschcomplex.com.

EVENT DESCRIPTION

Discover why no dream is too big at Disney On Ice presents Into the Magic! Seek adventure in the great wide somewhere with Belle as she explores the Beast’s enchanted castle, experience Moana’s courage to embark on a voyage with demigod Maui to save her island, and sing-along with Miguel from Coco as he follows the music in his heart. Be inspired by Anna’s devotion to her sister Elsa on her journey to the North Mountain to stop the eternal winter, and watch Rapunzel and Flynn go to great lengths to make her dream come true. Celebrate the magic of courage, love and adventure at Disney On Ice!



Visit DisneyOnIce.com for COVID-19 information and venue safety standards.

** NOTE: No costumes for guests 14 & older.

** Ages two and older must have ticket.