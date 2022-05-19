(WFRV) – Don’t Let Go.. instead get your tickets.. to Frozen.

The popular Disney musical is on stage at the Fox Cities PAC now through May 29th and cast member Tatyana Lubov spoke with Local 5 Live with her journey of being a part of the show and how you can see the show.

Details from foxcitiespac.com:

Event Dates

May 17, 2022 – May 29, 2022

Presented in

Thrivent Hall

Critics are calling Disney’s FROZEN, “A can’t miss Broadway event” (NBC), and now it’s joining Disney’s smash hit musicals on tour across North America! It features the songs you know and love from the original film plus an expanded score with a dozen new musical numbers. It’s a theatrical experience like no other, so let yourself go.



Disney on Broadway performances are recommended for a general audience. As an advisory to adults who might bring young people, Disney recommends its productions for ages 6 and up. Children under the age of 2 will not be admitted to FROZEN performances. All persons entering the theater, regardless of age, must have a ticket.



JOIN US FOR KIDS’ NIGHT ON BROADWAY!

Buy 1 adult ticket, get a kids ticket free for the May 24 7:30 p.m. performance.



Offer details: 6 ticket limit. Applicable for Grand Tier or Family Circle seats. Offer not valid on previously purchased tickets. Please call the ticket office at (920) 730-3760 for additional details and restrictions. Fees may apply.​

