Distancing together in new Facebook group

(WFRV) – Staying away from others can leave you feeling like you’re alone or even lacking community.
There’s a new group on Facebook for people to stay connected while social distancing.
Check out the group, Social Distancing Together on Facebook.
by: Dena HoltzPosted: / Updated:
(WFRV) – Staying away from others can leave you feeling like you’re alone or even lacking community.
There’s a new group on Facebook for people to stay connected while social distancing.
Check out the group, Social Distancing Together on Facebook.