(WFRV)- Spectacular Science is the Neville Public Museum’s newest gallery focused on different kinds of science, like candy.

While going through the museum you will learn how temperature and altitude affect sugar, how chemical reactions help make different flavors of candy, and more.

They also have experiments that deal with light, birds, germs, bees, and more.

The Neville Public Museum is located at 210 Museum Place in Green Bay.

For more information, head to nevillepublicmuseum.org.