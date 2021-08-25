DIY Home Décor from Simple Abundance

(WFRV) – You can still get crafty at home without breaking the bank – thanks to our friends at Simple Abundance.

Today they teach our viewers how to make an owl-themed décor for your home.

For more great ideas, head to simpleabundancechicks.com.

