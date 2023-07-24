(WFRV)- The sun is out and it is time to have some fun. However, you need to be careful of the sun’s UV rays. Sun-damaged skin ages faster.

Dr. Coussons has tips to help you prevent sun-damaged skin. He first suggests wearing shirts that block UV rays. He also suggests sunscreen and states that some makeup brands have SPF protection already in their products.

If you already have sun-damaged skin, Doctor Coussons can help you with skin tightening or Botox to help battle wrinkles. He also has some equipment that will help with pigmentation.

Doctor Coussons Advanced Care for Women is having a sale. Get 10 percent off all skin care products and high-quality moisturizers with UV Protection.

You will find Doctor Coussons Advanced Care for Women at 2411 Holmgren Way in Green Bay or give them a call at (920) 888-2828.

For more information head to drcoussonsadvancedcare.com.