(WFRV) – Those who’ve experienced her training call Danielle Paradise, owner of Sit and Stay Pet Resort, the “dog whisperer.” Danielle’s own dog Jarvis showed off what he has learned for us. Sit and Stay offers one-on-one training, group classes or training while dogs are boarded. They also offer daycare, boarding, grooming and they have a pond at the De Pere location where pets can swim. Sit and Stay Pet Resort has two locations, on East Mason Street in Green Bay and on Enterprise Drive in De Pere. Find out more at www.sitandstaypetresort.com.