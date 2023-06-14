(WFRV)- With Founder’s Day on Friday, members of Local 5 are going to raise their hands and roll up their sleeves to a good cause.

The Community Blood Center will be taking its mobile bus to the WFRV Fox Valley parking lot. This Friday, join WFRV and the Community Blood Center in donating blood. The bus will be there from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

You will find the Fox Valley Station at 320 Patriot Drive in Little Chute.

For more information head to communityblood.org.

To sign up for the Friday blood drive click this link. Or, call Carolyn at (920) 422-8400.