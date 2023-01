(WFRV) – The Salvation Army of Greater Green Bay needs your help – the Christmas champaign fell short this year but they are making a New Year donation very easy.

Major Matt visited Local 5 Live along with Nicole Hanley with how you can help, where the funds go, and how important fundraisers like this are to the community.

Donate virtually at sagreenbay.org or send a check to:

Salvation Army

626 Union Ct

Green Bay, WI 54303