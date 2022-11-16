(WFRV) – A local boutique in Sheboygan is gearing up for Pink Friday and you can get in on deals by making a donation.

Lauren from Six Turtles Boutique with how to get early access to the Pink Friday doorbusters by donating a toy for Toys for Tots.

Details from sixturtlesboutique.com:

Six Turtles Boutique is a size inclusive boutique offering sizes XS – 3X. We offer women’s clothing, accessories, shoes, and fun gifts. Some of our bestsellers are items that are created locally AND by women!

Pink Friday is taking place in store AND online on Friday, November 18th from 10-6PM. We’ll have doorbusters, store wide discounts & a free gift with $100 purchase.

Be sure to use code: WFRV for 25% off your purchase.

If shoppers would like early access to the Pink Friday doorbusters they can donate a toy for Toys for Tots on Thursday, the 17th.

Six Turtles Boutique is located at 833 Pennsylvania Avenue in Sheboygan. See more at sixturtlesboutique.com.