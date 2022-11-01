(WFRV) – If you are already thinking Christmas, you can use your skills to help decorate.

Abigail from the Farm Wisconsin Discovery Center visited Local 5 Live with details on their gift giving guide, a look at some unique gifts from their farm house store, plus how you can answer their call for ornaments. They are asking the community to create agriculture-themed ornaments to help decorate their Christmas tree.

Ornaments can be dropped off November 14 – 19 at Farm Wisconsin.



The Farm Wisconsin Discovery Center is located at 7001 Gass Lake Road in Manitowoc. The best place to start planning your adventure is farmwisconsin.org. Their current hours are Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.