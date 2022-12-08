(WFRV) – There’s a fantastic Christmas show coming up and you can’t beat the price.

Al Wondrash, a chorus member for the Baylander Barbershop Chorus visited Local 5 Live with how just a donation of a non-perishable food item or cash donation to Paul’s Pantry gets you in to see their Christmas Concert.

Details:

Baylander Barbershop Christmas Concert is Sunday, December 11 at 6:30 pm at St. Bernard Catholic Church, 2040 Hillside Lane in Green Bay.

Admission: Cash donation or non-perishable food item to Paul’s Pantry.