(WFRV)- Claudette Rahmer has been making chocolates and baking for over 24 years. It all started when she was a child and enjoyed baking cakes and cookies. In early adulthood, she expanded into chocolate and candy making.

All this practice paid off as CC’s Chocolates won an award in 2019 for best chocolates.

With the opening of their first brick-and-mortar store in 2021, she expanded. CC’s Chocolates currently offers, chocolates, desserts, bakery items, breakfast, and lunch all made by scratch in-house. We also have a wide selection of candy and hand-dipped ice cream.

And don’t forget about their wide selection of coffee drinks to choose from as well.

CC’s Chocolates is found at 57 North Macy Street in Fond Du Lac.

For more information head to ccs-chocolates.com.