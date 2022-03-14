(WFRV) – It’s a family-friendly casual run with a donut at the end.

Patti from the Green Bay Kroc Center visited Local 5 Live along with Brittni, owner of Uncle Mike’s Bake Shoppe with details on the first ever Donut Day 5k benefitting the Kroc Center Scholarship Program.

Event details:

SATURDAY, JUNE 4

Green Isle Park, Allouez

8:00 am – 1:00 pm

1st Annual Donut 5K

A family focused 5K fun run loop through Green Isle Park and along East River Drive- celebrating family and donuts! The Donut Day is a national holiday which celebrates the significance of The Salvation Army during wartime when ‘donut lassies’ would provide our troops with a comforting ration on the front lines. This 1st annual event will be a sure way to please family members of all ages, abilities, and provide a way to enjoy this 5K loop through the park and along quiet village streets.

